ST. LOUIS • A man charged with involuntary manslaughter Tuesday was driving 60 miles per hour over the speed limit in 2017 when he struck a pickup here, killing the pickup's driver.
Mahdi Gayar, now 18, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, a felony, in the death of Daniel Domian, 62. Gayar's luxury sports car collided with Domian's pickup Dec. 9, 2017 on Gravois Avenue.
Gayar was driving a Maserati GranTurismo at 90 mph when he struck Domian's Chevrolet Silverado at Kings Drive, according to charging documents.
Gravois has a speed limit of 30 mph hour at that stretch of the roadway, a mix of residential and commercial properties just south of Holly Hills Avenue, Officer Eric Moran wrote in a probable cause statement. The crash occurred on a Saturday afternoon, during high vehicular and pedestrian traffic, he said.
Domian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of injuries sustained in the crash, Moran said. Domian lived a short distance away from the crash site, in the 4800 block of Rhodes Avenue.
A module of the Maserati that Gayar was driving was sent to Italy for testing, Moran said. Test results showed Gayar was driving at 90 mph when he struck Domian's truck.
Gayar had a history of traffic violations in densely populated areas beginning about a month before he obtained his driver's license in 2016, Moran said. The violations include speeding, failing to yield at stop signs, expired license plates and driving without a license, he said. Gayar lived in an unincorporated south St. Louis County. A booking photo was not immediately available Tuesday.
A wrongful death suit against Gayar filed by Domian's family in 2018 is still pending, according to online court records.
Authorities did not give a year for the Maserati, but new models of the Grand Turismo in 2017 listed for more than $130,000.