ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was charged Thursday with killing a 19-year-old man earlier this month in south St. Louis.

Clyde Sanders is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies after police say he shot and killed Kobe Dotson, 19, on April 28.

Dotson was in a pick-up truck with three other teens when police said he was shot on Chippewa Street. The pick-up truck crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Chippewa, in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. Dotson was thrown from the vehicle, and both drivers' side doors were ripped off.

Dotson died at a hospital. The other three teens ran off but were caught by officers.

In all, Sanders is charged with murder, three counts of assault, four counts of armed criminal action, tampering with evidence attempted escape from confinement and property damage.