ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged Wednesday with the September killing of a 33-year-old man found dead in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

Stefhon M. Hawkins, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 24 death of Ryan Thompson.

Thompson was found dead in an alley near the 8600 block of Church Drive. Charging documents say he was shot in the face.

A witness told police she was in an argument with both Hawkins and Thompson before the shooting, court documents said.

The witness told detectives she turned away from the men, heard gunshots and then turned back to see Hawkins with a gun in his hand, charging documents say. The witness told police she had a brief fight with the shooter before running from the scene.

The witness identified Hawkins in a lineup, charges say.

Hawkins was denied bond Thursday.