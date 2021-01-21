Man charged with killing another man in front of the victim's 4-year-old son

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from north St. Louis County was jailed Thursday on $1 million cash bail after prosecutors charged him this week with fatally shooting a man in front of his 4-year-old son.

Eric L. Carless, 28, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death Nov. 1 of Steven Strong-Patterson.

Strong-Patterson, 24, was shot multiple times in front of his son that afternoon at 5306 Gladstone Place, at the Lucas Hunt Village apartment complex. The child was uninjured, county police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.

Carless lives in the 4000 block of Jenny Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Strong-Patterson lived in the 3600 block of Kosciusko Street in the city of St. Louis.

In addition to the murder charge, Carless is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said Carless is on probation in St. Louis County in a Florissant case from 2017. Court documents show that Carless pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Carless did not have an attorney yet in the murder case, according to court records.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the age of the man charged in the death.

