ST. LOUIS — A man was charged on Monday with killing his brother earlier this month in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.

Brad Evans, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his older brother, Kenneth Evans, 36.

Kenneth Evans crashed his car on the afternoon of Feb. 4 at South Broadway and Bates Street. When police responded to the crash, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenneth Evans lived in the 100 block of of Bellerive Boulevard, near where he was killed.