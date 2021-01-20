Man charged with killing his brother in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday with information from charging documents.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday morning in the shooting death of his brother earlier in the day.

Honor Johnson Jr., 36, of the 1300 block of Union Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police say he fatally shot his brother James Johnson, 33, in the same block about 8 a.m. James Johnson was found on the front porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. After shooting his brother, police said, Honor Johnson shot at two others who heard the gunfire and came out of their home.

Honor Johnson was still inside the home when police arrived, authorities said. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police and admitted shooting his brother.

Honor Johnson's criminal history includes convictions for driving while intoxicated, assaulting police and drug distribution.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.