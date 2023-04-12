UPDATED with charges, additional details about crime

HAZELWOOD — A man was charged with murder Wednesday after authorities say he killed his mother and father before firing at officers and shooting himself, authorities said.

Joseph H. Moore, 31, is accused of fatally shooting his father, James Moore, 63, and his mother, Norma Moore, 70.

The couple died at their home in the 7000 block of Woody Court on Tuesday night.

Norma Moore had called dispatchers just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and said, "My son ... he's got a gun." Then dispatchers heard two gunshots, according to court documents.

Hazelwood police rushed to the home. An officer saw Joseph Moore in the street with a pistol. The officer ordered him to drop it, but instead he fired a shot at the officer, who wasn't hit.

The officer shot back and missed and, at the same time, Joseph Moore shot himself in the head, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition from the self-inflicted wound but is expected to survive.

After Joseph Moore shot himself, police found the bodies of his parents. Norma Moore was in a pool of blood in the carport, and James Moore was found dead just inside the residence, according to court papers.

Hazelwood police Capt. Tim Burger said Joseph Moore lived with his parents at the home on Woody Court. The street is a cul-de-sac with a half-dozen homes northeast of North Hanley Road and Latty Avenue.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged the son with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Missouri law defines second-degree murder as when someone "intentionally, or in attempt to cause serious physical harm to another person, causes the death of another person."

Joseph Moore's bail was set at $500,000 cash.

Police haven't revealed a possible motive for the killings or said if officers had been called to the home before for other family disturbances.

