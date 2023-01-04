Man charged with killing passenger in crash after fleeing from St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a St. Louis County man with involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash after police said he sped away from officers, ran over spike strips and collided with two other vehicles in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood last month.

Jerrell I. Fulghum, 23, of unincorporated north St. Louis County, was driving a stolen Ford Expedition on Dec. 7 that swerved out of control on Arlington Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, police said. Fulghum's passenger, 29-year-old Lemont Lang, was killed.

Police said a license plate reader initially alerted them around 3 p.m. to a Ford Expedition that had been reported stolen as it was driving west on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near Union Boulevard.

The city's Real Time Crime Center, which uses surveillance cameras throughout the city, then told officers the Expedition had parked at a gas station at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, police said.

The SUV left the parking lot and kept going north on Goodfellow. Police tried to stop it by laying out spike strips at Clemons Avenue, but it did not halt the Expedition right away. The Expedition kept driving east on Page Boulevard then north on Arlington Avenue before it somehow swerved out of control, sideswiping a Nissan Murano, an electrical box and a Ford Excursion, according to police.

Lang died, and Fulghum fled.

On Tuesday, police charged Fulghum. A judge ordered him held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed for Fulghum in court documents.