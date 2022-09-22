 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with killing roommate in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 47-year-old man with shooting and killing his roommate after an argument. 

Scipio M. Clark, of St. Louis, faces first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection with the death of Richard Brock. 

Scipio Clark (Credit: City of St. Louis)

Court documents said the two got into an argument at an apartment building in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street, near Gustine Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Clark shot Brock in the head and then immediately fled the scene. 

Clark was arrested the following day with a revolver pistol in his SUV, police said. A witness also identified Clark in a lineup. 

Clark was being held in the St. Louis jail. An attorney had not yet been listed in his case. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

