Man charged with killing roommate in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 47-year-old man with shooting and killing his roommate after an argument.

Scipio M. Clark, of St. Louis, faces first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection with the death of Richard Brock.

Court documents said the two got into an argument at an apartment building in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street, near Gustine Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Clark shot Brock in the head and then immediately fled the scene.

Clark was arrested the following day with a revolver pistol in his SUV, police said. A witness also identified Clark in a lineup.

Clark was being held in the St. Louis jail. An attorney had not yet been listed in his case.