Man charged with killing St. Louis police officer to rely on mental capacity defense

ST. LOUIS — The man charged in the shooting death of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon will rely on a mental health defense at trial, according to court filings this week.

Thomas J. Kinworthy Jr., 46, will present a defense of "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and/or diminished capacity," according to a notice filed Monday by Kinworthy's public defender Brian Horneyer.

Horneyer declined to comment on the case this week. Prosecutors filed a request Monday for Kinworthy to undergo a mental exam.

Kinworthy is facing counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action.

He is being held without bail. A trial date has not yet been set, according to court files.

Kinworthy is charged with killing Bohannon, 29, and shooting another St. Louis police officer, Arlando Bailey, in the leg on Aug. 29, 2020.

The officers were responding to a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street where Kinworthy was barricaded, according to charging documents.

Kinworthy had forced his way into the home as the couple who lived there was speaking to 911 dispatchers about a shooting in the alley behind their home.

Kinworthy told the couple to hang up and the pair managed to escape through a back door, charges say. Kinworthy then fired shots at responding officers.

Bohannon was a married father of three children and had been with St. Louis police for nearly four years.

Kinworthy was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff during which police deployed tear gas canisters into the home.

Days before the shooting, authorities in Brevard County Florida issued a bench warrant for Kinworthy after he skipped a court date in a sexual battery and kidnapping case.