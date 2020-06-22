Man charged with killing stepbrother in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting Sunday in the city's Academy neighborhood.

Keenen Chambers-King, of the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said Monday. The shooting was about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lorenzo Chambers-Harris, 32, was found dead on a porch in the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. A 28-year-old female was also shot; she was stable at a hospital, authorities said.

Chambers-King and Chambers-Harris are stepbrothers, police said. Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Online court records Monday did not list an attorney representing Chambers-King.

Crime in the Academy neighborhood from December to May is down about 23%, compared to the same six-month period a year earlier, statistics show.

