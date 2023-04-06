ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with leaving a body rolled up in plastic and a carpet in a parking lot in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

David M. Thompson, 52, of St. Louis, admitted to police that he assisted others in wrapping up a body and leaving it in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, police wrote in charging documents.

Someone in the neighborhood found the body about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and called 911. Police wrote that officers then followed what appeared to be a trail where the body had been dragged to Thompson's residence in the same block.

The victim was identified as Glenn Williams, 47, of the 3600 block of Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis. Police said Thursday that Williams' cause of death is still under investigation by the medical examiner's office.

Thompson was denied bail Thursday.