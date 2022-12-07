 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with leaving scene of 5-vehicle crash that left 2 dead, 3 hospitalized

Dutchtown Crash

At least two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. Submitted photo.

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man was charged last week with leaving the scene of a crash in Dutchtown that left two people dead and sent three others to the hospital. 

Prosecutors say Keyshaun L. Marshall, of St. Louis, fled Nov. 3 after he was seen speeding, striking multiple vehicles and losing control of his vehicle. 

At the time, police said witnesses reported a white Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding in a center turn lane around 2 p.m. near South Grand Boulevard near Taft Avenue. It clipped the back of a Nissan Pathfinder, which then struck a parked tractor and crashed into another parked vehicle. 

The Jeep then lost control and rolled for nearly a block, crashing into several parked cars before landing on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace, police said. 

On Dec. 2, prosecutors charged Marshall with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. 

A probable cause statement said authorities believed his relatives were hiding him and planned to move him to Texas. 

A judge ordered him held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents. 

