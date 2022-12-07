 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with making terrorist threat against Jefferson County high school

CLAYTON — Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a man who made a bomb threat against a Jefferson County high school earlier this week. 

Kevin McArthur, 51, was charged with making a terrorist threat after telling a staff member at Hyland Behavioral Health Center in south St. Louis County that he planned to blow up and shoot up Northwest High School near Cedar Hill on Monday, court documents said. 

The school was notified, and police conducted extra patrols, charges said.

A judge authorized a $7,000 bond and for McArthur. He must post 10% of it to be released.

An attorney was not yet listed for McArthur in court documents. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

