Man charged with manslaughter after Bridgeton parking lot fight turns deadly

BRIDGETON — A St. Louis man was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday after Bridgeton police say he got in a fight with a man who later died.

Police say Rickie Stilson, 51, fought with 69-year-old Tommie Munoz, of Bel-Nor, at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Silver Fox Saloon.

Police found Munoz outside the Bridgeton bar suffering from a serious head injury, and Stilson had already left the area.

Munoz was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Stilson, of the 4400 block of Osceola Street, was booked in the St. Louis County jail on a $20,000 bond.

An attorney was not listed for Stilson Friday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.