 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with manslaughter after Bridgeton parking lot fight turns deadly
0 comments

Man charged with manslaughter after Bridgeton parking lot fight turns deadly

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Rickie Stilson

Rickie Stilson. Photo via Bridgeton police.

 Erin Heffernan

BRIDGETON — A St. Louis man was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday after Bridgeton police say he got in a fight with a man who later died. 

Police say Rickie Stilson, 51, fought with 69-year-old Tommie Munoz, of Bel-Nor, at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Silver Fox Saloon.

Police found Munoz outside the Bridgeton bar suffering from a serious head injury, and Stilson had already left the area. 

Munoz was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later. 

Stilson, of the 4400 block of Osceola Street, was booked in the St. Louis County jail on a $20,000 bond.

An attorney was not listed for Stilson Friday. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports