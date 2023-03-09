JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man is charged with manslaughter after police say his gun accidentally went off in a Jack in the Box drive-thru.

Desloge police say in court documents that Walters, Jones and two others were in a car waiting for their food in the drive-thru at 1208 North Desloge Drive. Walters told police he was in possession of a 9mm handgun when it discharged, hitting Jones in the back, according to court documents.