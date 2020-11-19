Man charged with manslaughter after shooting death in Fountain Park neighborhood

Updated at 7 p.m. Thursday with manslaughter charge.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with manslaughter Thursday after a shooting death one day earlier in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

Dewayne John Jefferson, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Jefferson, according to charging documents, admitted that he and 36-year-old Shelby Lamont Spight were arguing over money Wednesday night when Jefferson grabbed his gun. Jefferson said that while he and Spight wrestled over the gun, it went off and a bullet hit Spight in the head, killing him.

Jefferson lives in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue, the same block where the shooting happened. Spight lived in the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Reported crime in the Fountain Park neighborhood from May to October was up about 13% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

