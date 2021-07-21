 Skip to main content
Man charged with Metro East murder of Texas man
Man charged with Metro East murder of Texas man

MADISON — A 48-year-old Metro East man was charged Wednesday with the fatal shooting of a man visiting from Texas. 

Marvin E. Treadway, of Madison, was charged with first-degree murder in Madison County in the death of Antwone L. Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas. 

Marvin Treadway. Photo courtesy of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Brown was found with gunshot wounds Friday night in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Madison after 911 callers reported a shooting, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which investigated the death. 

Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Investigators with the Major Case Squad said Treadway knew the victim and appears to have acted alone.

Treadway's bond was set at $3 million Wednesday. He has previous convictions for domestic battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 

