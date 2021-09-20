Man charged with molesting girl while swimming in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was charged Monday with three counts of child molestation — accused of touching a young girl while the two were swimming together, according to charging documents.

Mark West, 54, was charged in Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court with three counts of second-degree child molestation. Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams requested that West be held on $100,000 cash bail "due to the number and serious nature of the offenses" and because he said West is a threat to the victim and other children.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office was first called on Sept. 1 by a relative of the victim, who told police that the girl, who is younger than 12 years old, said that West molested her while they were swimming a couple of days earlier, charging documents say. West and the girl know each other.

An investigator with the Division of Family Services interviewed the girl, who told investigators that West touched her multiple times over the course of the summer, always while they were swimming either in a community pool or a nearby lake, charging documents say.

The case was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

