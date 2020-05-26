You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with murder after fatal University City home robbery
ST. LOUIS —  A St. Louis man could face up to life in prison if convicted of murder after a deadly home invasion. 

According to a probable cause document filed by University City police, Rockett broke into a home in the 6800 block of Corbitt Avenue on May 6 and shot and killed two people after demanding drugs and guns.

In addition to second-degree murder, Ramon Rockett, 25, of the 5300 block of Patton Avenue, is facing six other felonies: three counts of armed criminal action and one count apiece of robbery, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. 

The victims were Joshua Laster and Veronda Hollins, court records show. 

No attorney is listed for Rockett, and he is being held in jail without bond. 

