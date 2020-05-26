Man charged with murder after fatal University City home robbery

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man could face up to life in prison if convicted of murder after a deadly home invasion.

According to a probable cause document filed by University City police, Rockett broke into a home in the 6800 block of Corbitt Avenue on May 6 and shot and killed two people after demanding drugs and guns.

In addition to second-degree murder, Ramon Rockett, 25, of the 5300 block of Patton Avenue, is facing six other felonies: three counts of armed criminal action and one count apiece of robbery, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victims were Joshua Laster and Veronda Hollins, court records show.

No attorney is listed for Rockett, and he is being held in jail without bond.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.