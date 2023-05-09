ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 25-year-old man with murder after they say he killed a 62-year-old man, wrapped the man in plastic, and dumped his body just north of downtown St. Louis last month.

Antonio Mosley, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 62-year-old Michael Finocchiaro.

Finocchiaro was found dead just before 8 a.m. April 24 in the 1500 block of North 10th Street, in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood. Police said he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Finocchiaro lived in the 5400 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Louis.