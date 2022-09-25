Man charged with murder after shooting kills his sister, injures girlfriend in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — Prosecutors have charged a St. Charles man in a double shooting Saturday afternoon that injured his girlfriend and killed his sister.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Trae Spratt, 29, with first-degree murder, domestic assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of armed criminal action. Spratt is currently being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $2 million cash only bond.

Police responded about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to an apartment inn the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard and found Spratt's sister, 37-year-old Tracy Bradford of St. Louis, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Another woman, Spratt's 32-year-old girlfriend, had been shot in the face and had locked herself in a bedroom with her two sons, 6 and 8 years old. She is expected to survive and the children were uninjured and are in the care of a family member. Spratt is not their father.

Spratt had been living with the 32-year-old woman but the two were splitting up, and Spratt was at the apartment with his sister gathering his belongings, police said. When he overheard the two women talking about him, he pulled a gun, shot both of them and fled.

He soon turned himself in to St. Louis police, St. Charles Police said.