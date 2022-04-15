Man charged with murder along St. Louis riverfront, traffic curtailed there

UPDATED at 10 a.m. with new details from court documents, and plans on traffic near riverfront

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a triple shooting along the St. Louis riverfront that left one man dead and two people wounded while scores of cruisers congregated nearby.

The killing, and massive traffic that gathered there before the shooting, led police this week to change when cars can access Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Brandon Howard, 31, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. High-definition security cameras captured some of Howard's movements, while other parts of the crime happened when he walked out of range of the camera, police said.

Police found Fred Moore, 28, shot dead in a car. Two other people, a 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, also had been shot but survived.

Even though police insist three people were shot, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office issued charges associated with two victims: Moore and the man who survived. Police didn't know why prosecutors left off the woman, and a spokeswoman for Gardner could not immediately be reached.

As police neared the shooting scene, they saw more than 100 vehicles racing off from the riverfront area. The traffic congestion and nightly gatherings there have irked police.

Howard was first spotted on camera milling about near his vehicle, changing a tire, court documents said. Howard then sat in another parked car. The video showed Howard get out of the car and pull a blue ski mask over his face, police said.

Something happens out of the range of the camera, and bystanders scattered, according to court documents. Moore's vehicle sped into the range of the camera and crashed into parked cars and an electric light pole.

Howard "is seen skipping" toward Moore's car, firing shots, court documents said.

A man riding in Moore's car jumps out and runs off. Howard chased the passenger. Police said Howard raised his arms toward the man he chased, and authorities said it appears this when the passenger was shot. A police evidence technician recovered .45-caliber casings along the route the passenger ran.

Howard then went back to Moore's car and aimed his gun inside the car, police said. People surrounded Moore's car. The camera showed another person walk up to the car and fire a single shot, police said. That person ran off. Police have said if they have any leads on a second gunman, released a description of that person or said if anyone else has been charged.

Moore was shot several times, including in the torso and head. Moore lived in the 3700 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

Police arrested Howard on Thursday, and Judge David Roither ordered that he be held without bail. Howard lives in the 5900 block of Emma Avenue in St. Louis. Police said Howard has no previous convictions.

When police arrested Howard, they found a .45-caliber handgun in his vehicle. Police said he confessed to shooting Moore but said it was in self-defense. Court records do not list an attorney for Howard.

Additional information about the shooting, including why so many cars were in the area, was not released.

St. Louis police Maj. Renee Kriesmann, commander of the Central Patrol Division, said police are aware of an "uptick in incidents" along the riverfront. The shooting led to changes, starting Thursday, about vehicle access to the spot.

Despite renovations by the National Park Service, the St. Louis Arch grounds and redesign of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, Kriesmann said, "We continue to face challenges at this location."

Most of the north end of the boulevard was already secured with gates and concrete barriers, and the south end had limited access, she said. During the day and weekday night hours, the south end has remained opened for access to activities on the riverfront, Kriesmann said.

"Because of recent incidents, that will change," she added.

The south end of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard will remain open during the day. But no cars are being allowed on the boulevard after 7 p.m.

"We will do all we can to accommodate the riverboat activities during this time," Kriesmann said in a written statement. "We are working with the ​City and our business partners to find the best solutions for securing Lenore K Sullivan, but for now we will use those gates that are already at this location."

The intersection of Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau is monitored on weekends by the violent crime reduction and cruising enforcement detail.

