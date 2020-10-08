Man charged with murder and several other felonies after leading Arnold police on chase

HILLSBORO — A Jefferson County man faces a murder charge and more than 20 other criminal charges this week after police say he hit and killed a woman during a police chase.

Dustin Scott Fernow, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, property damage, resisting arrest, 10 counts of armed criminal action and 10 counts of assault by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Police say in September Fernow led them on a chase through Arnold, including on the grounds of a school, and he also hit several police and civilian vehicles.

Carroll Politte, a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle Fernow hit, died from her injuries on Saturday, according to court records.

On Sept. 2, police say detectives tried to stop a vehicle with no plates that Fernow was driving in the 2000 block of Key West Drive.

When they attempted to pull over Fernow, police say he led them on a chase on Highway 141 where he sideswiped a police car.

The police car temporarily lost control before both parties ended up in the parking lot of Ridgewood Middle School, where Fernow again hit police vehicles before getting back on Highway 141.