Man charged with murder in crash that killed two St. Louis sisters

• Frank Gerschke, 32, died from a skull injury on March 29, 1918. While cleaning the ceiling at the engine house, and slipped and fell off the scaffolding.

• Martin Concannon died on Jan. 16, 1917.

• Charles Marik, 38, was standing on the back of a firetruck on Dec. 25, 1916, when he lost his balance and fell. The truck's back wheels ran over his head, killing him.

• John Devine lost his life in the line of duty on Sept. 3, 1916.

• Thomas O'Connor, 55, was driving the truck on the way to a fire on Aug. 8, 1916, when he was thrown from the driver's seat and into the street. The fire alarm turned out to be false.

• James Stevenson, 30, was sitting in a high seat on a fire truck as it was leaving the station on Dec. 18, 1915. The vehicle made a sharp turn, and Stevenson lost his balance and fell from the truck.

• Capt. Joseph Thompson, 32, was killed in a traffic accident on May 14, 1915. The firetruck was struck by a vehicle, and Thompson was thrown, hitting his head on the street.

• Thomas Finnegan, 50, was waiting to board a department vehicle that would take him to the fire station Jan. 18, 1915, when an automobile crashed into him, killing him. After hitting Finnegan, the 18-year-old driver also hit two young girls on their way to school, but they survived.

• George Rogers, 37, died Nov. 20, 1914, from a skull injury he received a day earlier while attempting to board an engine that was departing to a fire.

• Charles Reichelt, 42, died Nov. 1, 1914, from injuries in an accident.

• Charles Lowe, 36, was using a hose on a ladder Aug. 5, 1914, when he fell, breaking his neck. The chief suspected that Lowe was overcome by smoke after working at the top of the ladder for over an hour when he fell. People on the ground could not see Lowe at the top of the ladder because of excessive amounts of smoke.

• Charles Nester fell three stories to his death March 4, 1914. While carrying a hose across the roof, Nester fell through a skylight and into the burning building.

• Capt. Martin Lynch, 38, was fighting a fire on Feb. 28, 1914, when the second story of the structure collapsed. Lynch was buried by the rubble and died at the scene. His helmet was found besides him.

• Charles Koester died while fighting a fire in the basement of a building on Jan. 24, 1913. Koester volunteered to slide down the elevator cable to the basement to see where the fire was when he was overcome with smoke. The basement had 3 feet of water, and he fell unconscious and drowned. He was not wearing a smoke helmet.

• Thomas Canavan, 36, died on Nov. 26, 1912.

• George Breur, 41, was riding on the back of a firetruck Oct. 8, 1912, when he felt the truck skid over uneven pavement. He thought the truck was going to crash so he decided to jump off, but accidentally fell and his head was run over by the truck's back wheels. His death brought attention to the unfinished pavement in the outskirts of the city.

• Lt. Benjamin Shivley lost his life on Aug. 26, 1912.

• John Steyer was helping to move some boards around on July 5, 1912, when he stumbled backward and fell on live wire, getting electrocuted. Someone was supposed to have shut off the power to the building, but no one did.

• Charles Schmidt died on Dec. 14, 1911.

• Charles Offenstein, 40, was killed on Jan. 22, 1911.

• Capt. Michael Lyons died while fighting a fire July 2, 1910, at an oil company that was started by an explosion. Lyons was buried under the building's falling walls. An employee of the company was also killed in the fire.

• James Roland descended into the basement of a burning building on June 15, 1910, to rescue a woman. After getting the woman out, the smoke was so dense he lost his sense of direction, getting trapped. He eventually was overcome by smoke and fell unconscious. He died at the scene.

• Nicholas Mansfield died on May 9, 1910.

• James McNulty, 27, lost his life on Feb. 25, 1910.

• William Mayer, 48, died on Jan. 23, 1910.

• Harry Tasche, 29, was attempting to extinguish a fire on Jan. 7, 1910, when he and four other men realized the water in the hydrants was frozen. The men placed coals around a hydrant to warm it up. In the meantime, Tasche entered the building to use chemicals to extinguish the fire when a draft blew the fire towards him. He immediately collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.