ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of a man found dead this week on an East St. Louis residential street.
Albert C. Ross, Jr., of Godfrey, faces counts for first-degree murder, obstructing justice, aggravated discharge of a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.
He is accused of shooting and killing Justen Conner, 32, whose body was found about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue in East St. Louis. Charges allege Ross also fired shots at another person that night.
He has a previous felony conviction for attempted burglary, and was found in possession of a a .45 caliber handgun, according to Illinois State Police.
Police allege Ross attempted to destroy evidence against him by hiding or destroying a gun.
Ross' bond was set at $1 million. He was in custody Thursday at the East St. Louis Police Department.
East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police investigated the shooting.