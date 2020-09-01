 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder in fatal Dutchtown shooting
ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man two days earlier in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Earnest Moore is accused of killing 40-year-old Michael Chapman inside an apartment in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue, the same block where Moore lived. In addition to first-degree murder, Moore is also charged with armed criminal action. 

Police found Chapman shot inside the apartment at about 8 a.m. Sunday. 

Chapman lived in the 5000 block of Oleatha Avenue.

