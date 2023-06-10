Charges were issued late Friday against a St. Louis man in connection with the death of Darion Williams, shot and killed June 4 during a home invasion in Ferguson.

Davon Norman, 28, was arrested and charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and kidnapping after an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Police said they found Williams, 27, of Ferguson, dead in front of a home in the 1500 block of Knollstone Drive after responding to a report of a home invasion shortly before 4 a.m.

Norman is currently in jail with bail set at $1 million, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators ask those with information about the crimes to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.