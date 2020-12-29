 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder in fatal Lewis Place shooting
Anwar Shands

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday announced a 39-year-old man is accused of a fatal shooting that happened two days earlier in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood. 

Anwar Shands was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

Police at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday responded to the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace, where they found an unidentified man dead of a gunshot wound. 

Shands lives in the same block where the shooting happened, police say. He is being held without bond. 

