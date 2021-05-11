Man charged with murder in fatal 'road rage' shooting in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE — A Granite City man is charged with murder after authorities say he killed a man Sunday in a "road rage" shooting in Sauget.

Charles B. Shaw, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Terrill E. Vance, 46, of Florissant, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a gas station at 3120 Mississippi Avenue, where they found Vance dead in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times, authorities say.

The shooting happened after a road rage incident that "escalated unnecessarily to a deadly altercation in the parking lot of the Motomart," according to the Major Case Squad.

Shaw and Vance did not know each other before the shooting, authorities say.

Shaw is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

