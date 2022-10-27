Man charged with murder in killing on Downtown St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection to a fatal September shooting on the St. Louis riverfront.

George D. Gholston, 30, of St. Louis, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses in the Sept. 5 killing of Nicholas Taylor.

Taylor, 30, of Ferguson, was shot multiple times at 48 North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, just north of the Gateway Arch.

Charging documents allege that Gholston shot Taylor in the back of the neck as Taylor was walking away from a confrontation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Gholston's car driving away from the area, charging documents say.

At least one witness also identified him in a photo lineup as the shooter, according to court documents.

Two others, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were also shot in the altercation, police said at the time.

Gholston was denied bail Thursday.

He has a prior felony conviction for second-degree robbery from 2010, according to court records.