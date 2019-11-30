ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man has been charged with murder in the shooting death this week of man outside a Spanish Lake apartment complex.
Caran Hatchet, 26, of the 3000 block of Utah Street in St. Louis, faces one count of murder in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Daniel Smith, 33.
Smith was fatally shot early Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane, off Lewis and Clark Boulevard north of Interstate 270, police said. Police officers responding to the complex about 5:20 a.m. found Smith shot; he was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward.
Hatchet shot Smith multiple times, police said. Police had said earlier this week that Smith knew his killer, who left before officers arrived at the scene.
Hatchet turned himself into police Friday and was being held with no bail.
Smith lived in the 300 block of Winnebago Street in St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood, police said.