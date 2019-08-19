ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Sunday with murder in the first degree in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in north St. Louis on Friday.
Lamar M. Simmons, 21, of the 900 block of Ford Drive in Ferguson, allegedly shot the man to death in the Kingsway West neighborhood. Though the victim is named in court documents, police declined to confirm the victim’s identity, pending notification of next of kin.
Police arrived in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue after gunfire was detected in the area by the department’s Shot Spotter system. The victim was found with gunshot wounds to his left jaw and stomach. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police discovered the victim’s car was missing. The car was spotted three hours later by a license plate reader, and police were able to view a close-up image of two people inside the car.
Police attempted to pull the car over, but the car didn’t stop, police said. Police chased the suspects into Ferguson, where both suspects eventually attempted to flee on foot, according to the probable cause statement. Both suspects were taken into custody and questioned.
Police found a gun on Simmons of the same caliber that was used to fatally shoot the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
The other man taken into custody told police that he and Simmons knew each other and planned to do a robbery together. The man told police that Simmons later picked him up in the victim’s car and told him that “(expletive) went bad.”
Simmons was also charged with armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.