ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot Sunday was sitting on the front porch of his home with another man when two gunmen drove by, parked their car behind the house, approached the front porch and fired at them, police say.
One of the gunmen, Sanchez Swink, 18, of St. Louis, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Elliott Massey, 29, of the 3800 block of Lee Avenue. He also faces charges of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Massey was found shot to death at his home north of Fairground Park Sunday afternoon. The second man at the home was not injured.
Investigators recovered footage from surveillance cameras that captured the shooting, according to charging documents.
Massey was shot once in the chest.
Swink was arrested near Massey's home, police said.
No other arrests have been made, police said.
Swink was serving two years of unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty in December to charges in St. Louis of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. He remained in custody Friday awaiting a hearing to set his bail.