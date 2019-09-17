A St. Louis County man was charged Tuesday with murder in the shooting death of a Riverview woman at her home Monday.
Eboni Brown, 30, of the 400 block of Thrift Avenue died of her wounds at a hospital after she was shot inside her home shortly before 2:15 a.m. Monday, St. Louis County Police said.
Police responding to the shooting found Anderson Stallings Jr., 31, of the 2800 block of Sussex Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County at Brown's home and arrested him. He was charged Tuesday with one count of murder in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action.
One of Brown's children saw Stallings standing over her body shortly after the children had heard gunshots, police said. The child had gone to Brown's room after the children heard the shots ring out in the middle of the night.
Police responding to the shooting found Stallings on the front porch and Brown lying on the floor of her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, police said.
Stallings was also charged Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In a criminal complaint, St. Louis County Police Detective Josiah Merritt said that police responding to a 911 call found Brown with gunshot wounds to the leg and head.
A police dog found an assault rifle in a basement and 172 plastic bags of meth in seven duffel bags clustered on the floor, the complaint says. Investigators weighed one of the similarly-sized bags and it weighed a pound, the complaint says.
Stallings told police that he awakened by gunshots and that an unknown shooter had fled the home.
Stallings was being held Tuesday in St. Louis County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.
Riverview police asked St. Louis County police to handle the investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.