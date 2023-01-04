 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with murder in shooting of co-worker in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a tire shop after an argument with a co-worker. 

Man accused of killing co-worker in Maryland Heights

Deshawn Johnson, 23, was accused of killing his co-worker, Reginald Brandy, 52, at an auto shop in Maryland Heights on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at Dobbs Tire and Auto Center, 12626 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

Deshawn Johnson, 23, got into an argument with Reginald Brandy, 52, at the tire shop, police said. Officers discovered the argument turned fatal when they arrived at the scene after hearing reports of shots fired. Officers found Brandy dead, and arrested Johnson.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

