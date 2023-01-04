Man charged with murder in shooting of co-worker in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a tire shop after an argument with a co-worker.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at Dobbs Tire and Auto Center, 12626 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

Deshawn Johnson, 23, got into an argument with Reginald Brandy, 52, at the tire shop, police said. Officers discovered the argument turned fatal when they arrived at the scene after hearing reports of shots fired. Officers found Brandy dead, and arrested Johnson.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond.