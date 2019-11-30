ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Saturday with murder after police say he fatally shot a man on Thanksgiving morning during a fight.
Robert D. Smith, 49, of St. Louis faces one count of murder in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action in the shooting death Thursday of Todd Toston Sr., 61.
Smith and Toston Sr. both lived in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue, where police officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday to report of a shooting and found Toston Sr. shot in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Smith shot Toston Sr. during a fight the two had after an argument, police said Saturday. Police identified Smith as the person of interest taken into custody at the shooting scene Thursday.
The shooting happened in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, where total crime is down nearly 9 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.