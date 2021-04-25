 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder in Walnut Park East shooting
Man charged with murder in Walnut Park East shooting

Updated at 1:15 p.m. Sunday with information on charges.

ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis County man was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in a shooting early Saturday in Walnut Park East, St. Louis Police reported.

Javon White

Javon White, 31, of north St. Louis County, was charged with murder in a shooting early Saturday.

Javon White, 31, also faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard. Chuwn Curtis, 24, of Jennings, was found in a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two women, ages 27 and 44, were found outside the car and were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward may contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

