Man charged with murder in Wellston

WELLSTON — A 31-year-old man was charged Friday with murder in St. Louis County in a case handled by the North County Police Cooperative.

Police said Steve Ousley admitted shooting Albert Gant Jr., 38, on Thursday night after the two had argued the day before. Ousley lives in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road.

On Thursday, police arrived at a home in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue around 6 p.m. and found Gant's body inside.