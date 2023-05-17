ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Monday charged a 41-year-old man with the September murder of a teenager.

Arnaud Jones is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Authorities say 18-year-old Corion Love, of St. Louis, was dropped off at a hospital the morning of Sept. 30 with a gunshot wound to his back. He died a few hours later.

Charging documents say Jones admitted to police he fired shots from his apartment window toward people in a car because he suspected they had broken into his vehicle, which was parked on the street.

Jones was first arrested Jan. 30 but police said he was released after a 24-hour hold because charges had not been filed by prosecutors.

He was not in custody as of Wednesday morning, police said.

The person who dropped the teen off did not stay at the hospital, police said.