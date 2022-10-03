Man charged with murder two years after north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man was charged Saturday with murder more than two years after a man was shot and killed in a front yard in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Reuben Smith was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Darrell McClendon was shot multiple times and found by officers around 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2020, in a front yard of a residence in the 1400 block of Temple Place.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Smith was arrested Friday evening and remained in jail Monday morning, according to online jail records.

Smith lives in the 7300 block of Page Drive in Pagedale, and McClendon lived in the 3200 Block of Delor Street.