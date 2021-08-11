Man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend and her uncle arrested in Texas

FERGUSON — Texas law enforcement officials on Wednesday arrested a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her uncle in Ferguson earlier this month, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell confirmed.

Lavelle D. Hayes, of the 9400 block of Glenark Drive, was charged Monday with shooting Bhritnay Taylor and her uncle, Adrian Burns, on Aug. 6 after Taylor tried to break up with Hayes.

Cellphone data from the day of the shooting showed Hayes ordered a Lyft minutes after the incident and then boarded a Greyhound bus out of state, police said.

Hayes is facing two charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was being held in the Dallas area on a $5 million cash bond while police seek to have him brought back to Missouri.

