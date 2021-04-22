Man charged with murdering Maplewood man in Spanish Lake area

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Thursday with the filing of charges, additional details.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was charged Thursday with murdering a Maplewood man in Spanish Lake.

Christopher Bolden, 30, of the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession and use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Antonio Green.

The mother of Bolden's children told police that about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Scott Avenue, Bolden opened the rear passenger door of the car she had been driving and shouted "You thought I was (expletive) playing" before firing three shots at Green. The shooting was south of Larimore Park and northeast of the intersection of Interstate 270 and Highway 367.

Green, 24, of the 2200 block of Yale Avenue, died later at a hospital.