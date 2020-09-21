 Skip to main content
Man charged with murdering St. Louis woman
UPDATED at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday with charges

ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman over the weekend in St. Louis.

Tracy Darriel Smith, of the 3000 block of North 25th Street, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bail.

The woman who died is 45-year-old Karolyn Williams, of the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in St. Louis.

Police said Smith fatally shot Williams about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North 25th Street. Police said Williams was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital where she died.

Smith was arrested Sunday.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

