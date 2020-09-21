Man charged with murdering St. Louis woman

UPDATED at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday with charges
ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman over the weekend in St. Louis.
Tracy Darriel Smith, of the 3000 block of North 25th Street, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bail.
The woman who died is 45-year-old Karolyn Williams, of the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in St. Louis.
Police said Smith fatally shot Williams about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North 25th Street. Police said Williams was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital where she died.
Smith was arrested Sunday.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
