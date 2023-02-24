MADISON COUNTY — A Metro East man has been charged with murder after authorities say he intentionally hit a woman with his pickup truck.

Richard D. Mayor, 60, of Washington Park, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lisa M. Dunnavant-Polach. Mayor remains in jail in lieu of $3 million bail.

Dunnavant-Polach was 46 years old and from East St. Louis, police said. She died after being struck Tuesday afternoon by a truck on Highway 111 near Bel Air Drive in Pontoon Beach.

She was hit by the pickup as she tried to get into the cab of a semi. The semi's driver had stopped along the road to see if the woman needed assistance.

Police said she and Mayor had dated on and off.

"This was not a random act of violence," Pontoon Beach police Chief Chris Modrusic said in a statement Friday.

One of Dunnavant-Polach's legs was nearly amputated by the crash. She was taken to a hospital in St. Louis, where she died.

"Despite heroic efforts by emergency personnel and Good Samaritans, the victim succumbed to her injuries," Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a release.

Pontoon Beach Police arrived shortly after she was hit. Police soon found Mayor's disabled pickup on Highway 203 in Granite City and arrested him nearby.

Mayor lives in the 2100 block of North 56th Street in Washington Park.