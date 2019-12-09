ST. LOUIS — A man was jailed Monday after prosecutors earlier charged him with opening fire on a car at a stop sign in St. Louis, killing the woman who was driving, authorities said.
Prosecutors on Friday charged Nathaniel Edwards, 27, with first-degree murder in the death May 27 of Tia Buress.
Buress' father, Michael Buress of Wellston, said his daughter was slain in a case of mistaken identity.
"I just wanna know why," Michael Buress told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. "Why shoot up this car with all these people there?"
Tia Buress, 22, was the mother of two young boys, ages 1 and 3. Her sons are left to be raised by their father, grandparents and great-grandparents, Michael Buress said.
Tia Buress was driving her boyfriend and two cousins in a Chevrolet Impala, her father said. They were on the way back to Michael Buress' home for a family birthday party, he said. She stopped at a stop sign at Carr and Second streets about 1 a.m. and a tan Oldsmobile pulled alongside. Someone on the passenger side of the Oldsmobile opened fire on the Impala, police said.
Buress was hit in the head. Her male cousin in the back seat was shot in the leg but survived.
The Impala, riddled by bullets, crashed into a tree outside the entrance of Lumiere Casino.
In June, police released surveillance video of a man leaning out of a car. Police said the man could be connected to the Buress homicide.
According to court documents filed Friday, St. Louis police Detective Scott Peniston said surveillance footage showed the shooting on Carr. The shots came from an Oldsmobile Alero with a missing rear bumper. Video showed the same car with Edwards as a passenger driving through downtown St. Louis earlier in the night, police said.
"At a certain point, the vehicle came to a stop on (a) downtown street and the defendant was hanging out of the front passenger side window throwing gang signs," Peniston said in court papers.
Peniston said Edwards talked to several people after the shooting and admitted what he had done.
Edwards also is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge ordered Edwards be held without bail. Edwards lives in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue in St. Louis.
Police have not given a motive for the shooting.
Tia Buress lived in the 5600 block of Page Avenue. She and her boyfriend lived together and both worked at a Sonic restaurant on Lucas and Hunt Road in Jennings. They alternated shifts at work so they could take turns watching their sons, Michael Buress said.
"All she did was go to work and watch her boys," her father said.
Michael Buress said this is the second violent episode to strike has family in recent months. His brother is William James Buress, Tia's uncle, who was charged with shooting a man in Maplewood.
Police said William James Buress, 31, of Pagedale, worked as a cook at The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 7372 Manchester Road. He thought a man was abusing his sister and challenged the man to come to Maplewood so the two could fight outside. But instead of fighting, Buress shot the man twice in the back on Sept. 22 outside the bar and left him on the sidewalk. The man was critically injured.
William James Buress was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.