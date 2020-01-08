Man charged with opening fire on cars in Jennings, killing two

JENNINGS — St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a North County man with a double killing after he opened fire on people in two cars in Jennings last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Cortez E. Caves, 23, of the 1400 block of Barkwood Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other crimes, according to court records. He was held Wednesday in lieu of $750,000 cash bail.

Police said Caves was in a black SUV when he fired at two cars minutes apart on Dec. 9, near Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue, St. Louis County police said.

A passenger in the first car peppered by bullets died. The driver of a second car hit by gunfire also died. The dead men are Trevion Berry, 24, of the 8200 block of Cozens Avenue, and Byron Staples, 28, of the 2400 block of Henral Court.

At least one of the shootings was captured on video surveillance, police said.

Police in court filings did not reveal a motive for the attacks.