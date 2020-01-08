Man charged with opening fire on cars in Jennings, killing two

JENNINGS — St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a North County man with a double killing after he opened fire on people in two cars in Jennings last month, authorities said Wednesday.
Cortez E. Caves, 23, of the 1400 block of Barkwood Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other crimes, according to court records. He was held Wednesday in lieu of $750,000 cash bail.
Police said Caves was in a black SUV when he fired at two cars minutes apart on Dec. 9, near Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue, St. Louis County police said.
A passenger in the first car peppered by bullets died. The driver of a second car hit by gunfire also died. The dead men are Trevion Berry, 24, of the 8200 block of Cozens Avenue, and Byron Staples, 28, of the 2400 block of Henral Court.
At least one of the shootings was captured on video surveillance, police said.
Police in court filings did not reveal a motive for the attacks.
Berry was a passenger in a Ford Fusion hit by bullets on Jennings Station Road. The Fusion's driver was not hurt.
The SUV drove away after Berry was shot, but it soon returned and pulled alongside a Kia turning from Jennings Station Road onto McLaran Avenue, police said. That's when someone in the SUV fired several shots into the driver's side of the Kia, killing its driver, Staples.
Caves was identified in photo lineups as being in the SUV moments before the shooting and as "one of the shooters," police said. Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department on Wednesday said detectives continue to search for others who may have fired from the SUV.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be considered for a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
In addition to murder and assault, Caves is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. Court records did not list an attorney representing Caves.