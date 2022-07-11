Man charged with random stabbing of Walgreens employee in Des Peres

DES PERES — Prosecutors on Monday charged a 40-year-old man after they say he randomly attacked a Walgreens employee by slashing their neck with a knife.

Alfred Pierce of the 5000 block of Queens Avenue is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to Sunday's stabbing.

On Monday he was in custody without bail.

Investigators said Pierce can be seen on surveillance video attacking the employee, according to the court documents.

He was arrested near the store soon after the attack, police said. He had a knife when he was taken into custody.

Police described the attack as random in the probable cause statement.