Man charged with raping incapacitated woman in O'Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was charged Thursday with raping a woman at her home in O'Fallon, Missouri, while she was incapacitated from drinking.

Norman E. Green, 32, of Bowling Green, Missouri, was charged with one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape.

Charges say that on July 9 Green and friends were at the woman's home drinking alcohol. The woman told police she and Green took several shots of vodka and that she fell asleep on the floor between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

She told police she awoke about 2:30 a.m. with "extreme vaginal pain" and her underwear pulled part way down her legs, but she couldn't remember anything, charges say. She woke her boyfriend who was asleep on the couch and they confronted Green about whether he had sex with her.

The woman also told police that Green had commented earlier in the evening about wanting to have sex with her, charges say, but that she "never behaved or gave Green any indication she wanted to have sexual intercourse with him."

He denied having sex with her, but a rape kit later revealed semen and a DNA match to Green, charges say. The woman identified Green in a photo lineup. He denied the allegations in an interview with police.