ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man charged with raping a teenage girl also made pornography by recording sex acts with children in the St. Louis area, police say.
St. Louis County Police on Friday asked anyone who believes they may have been victimized by David M. Dockens Jr., 39, to call investigators at 314-615-5370.
Dockens was charged in September with one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy after admitting to sexual acts with a teenage girl. The girl reported to investigators that "she had been in a sexual relationship" with Dockens for years that began when the two lived in Louisiana and continued after they moved to St. Louis County in 2018.
Dockens admitted the crimes to a witness on a recorded telephone call, police said.
During the investigation, police found videos and photos of child pornography on Dockens' phone. Investigators have not yet identified the children in the images, but believe they may live in the St. Louis area.
Dockens, who lived in the 1200 block of Covington Manor Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County, was being held Friday. His bail was set at $250,000.